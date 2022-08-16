AUG. 11 to AUG. 12
Assist EMS
Aug. 13
5:40 to 5:54 p.m., 1400 W. Washington st.
6:25 to 6:38 p.m., 224 28th St. SW.
9:17 to 9:42 p.m., 2935 Margaret St.
10:33 to 10:48 p.m., 150 47th St. Ee.
Aug. 14
1:36 to 1:48 a.m., 1907 Lamar Ave.
Assist Police
Aug. 15
12:10 to 12:27 p.m., 100 NW Loop 286.
Structure Fire, Alarm, Smoke
Aug. 13
8:03 to 8:56 a.m., 2020 19th St. NW.
Trash Fire
Aug. 12
5:57 to 6:18 p.m., 2905 Clarksville St.
8:29 to 8:37 p.m., 200 24th St. NW.
Vehicle Fire
Aug. 15
6:13 to 6:56 p.m., 2600 SE Loop 286.
Grass/Brush Fire
Aug. 15
3:41 to 9:41 p.m., CR 2222, Red River County.
First Responder-Paris
Aug. 12
7:18 to 7:29 a.m., 411 GWH/PHA.
8:56 to 9:19 a.m., 705 5th St. NW.
2:54 to 3:32 p.m., 2500 N. Main St.
3:32 to 3:55 p.m., 12th St. NW/Graham St.
6:27 to 6:37 p.m., 2605 Crescent Drive.
7:21 to 7:32 p.m., 510 17th St. SE.
7:58 to 8:01 p.m., 1645 Martin Luther King Drive.
10:29 to 10:48 p.m., 3800 Lake Crook Road.
Aug. 13
7:56 to 8:21 a.m., 2900 Stillhouse Road.
9:48 to 10:02 a.m., 2350 Ballard Drive.
10:50 to 10:58 a.m., 738 Polk St.
11:53 a.m., to 12::13 p.m., 560 32nd St. SE.
12:34 to 12:46 p.m., 566 3rd St. SW.
4:39 to 4:51 p.m., 1401 7th St. NE.
Aug. 14
12:55 to 1:21 p.m., 2910 Clarksville St.
6:31 to 6:49 p.m., 650 7th St. SW.
9:04 to 9:33 p.m.,9:13 to 9:20 p.m., 1825 NE Loop 286.
9:13 to 9:20 p.m., 13th Street NW.
10:26 to 10:37 p.m., 1280 15th St. SE.
Aug. 15
12:10 to 12:55 a.m., 2885 Stillhouse Road.
1:36 to 1:49 a.m., 1090 22nd St. NE.
9:19 to to 9:29 a.m., 3085 Clarksville St.
10:12 to 10:19 a.m., 2224 Bonham St.
11:231 to 11:41 a.m., 2885 Stillhouse Road.
11:31 to to 11:44 a.m., 1800 FR 195.
2:02 to 2:23 p.m., 3074 Pride Circle.
5:56 to 6:16 p.m., 2400 S. Church St.
Aug. 16
12:57 to 1:16 a.m., 2885 Stillhouse Road
Vehicle Crash with Injury
Aug. 12
7:41 to 8:03 a.m., 3120 NE Loop 286.
8:15 to 8:51 p.m., 2900 FR 194, Lamar County.
Aug. 15
8:58 to 9:28 a.m., 502 FR 2648, lamar County.
9:21 to 9:52 a.m., 2025 S. Collegiate Drive.
4:55 to 5:38 p.m., 19th Street NW/NW Loop 286.
11:27 to 11:43 p.m., 10685 Highway 82 E., Lamar County.
Public Service
Aug. 12
8 to 8;22 a.m.: 3800 Lake Crook Road.
12:14 to 12:33 p.m., 683 25th St. SE.
Aug. 13
3:17 to 3:37 a.m., 2220 Bella Vista Drive.
8:33 a.m., to 4:47 p.m., 3800 Lake Crook Road.
10:15 to 10:22 a.m., 840 40th St. SE.
11:03 to 11:24 a.m., 117 42nd St. NE.
11:23 to 11:32 p.m., 1240 Graham St.
Aug. 14
8:15 a.m., to 3:15 p.m., 2800 Lake Crook Road.
8:16 to 8:29 p.m., 1825 NE Loop 286.
Aug. 15
8:28 to 8:43 p.m., 201 W. Cherry St.
9:32 to 9:38 p.m., 412 PineBluff St.
