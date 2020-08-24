*This is a breaking news story and will be updated as details are confirmed by officials.
UPDATE, 4:05 p.m.: The Paris Fire Department performed decontamination of 12 customers and five employees potentially exposed to an unknown substance today at Shoe Dept. in Paris Towne Center, Interim Paris Fire Chief Thomas McMonigle confirmed.
"After interviewing customers and employees, there were only two employees and no customers that had any direct contact with the substance or substances in question," he said.
An FBI team from the Dallas office has been dispatched to Paris at the request of the police department and will be conducting an investigation into the incident, the FBI confirmed.
Interim Police Chief Randy Tuttle said the FBI will be working with the U.S. Postal Service to investigate the incident.
"As we develop this and this case moves forward we will continue to give updates," Tuttle said.
_____
ORIGINAL STORY: Two Shoe Dept. employees were taken to Paris Regional Medical Center this morning after a hand-delivered package containing shoes to be returned caused them to break out in itchy rashes, officials said.
Paris police and firefighters were called to the Paris Towne Center store for a possible haz-mat situation at 10:57 a.m., and officers were told a two employees broke out in an itchy skin rash after opening the suspicious package.
"The package contained a note that was not threatening to anyone or in any way but did ramble on about numerous things," a Paris Police Department statement said.
Police said other employees and customers were in the store at the time of exposure. Investigators remained on scene as the investigation continued.
