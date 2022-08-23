AUG. 19 to AUG. 23
Structure Fire, Alarm. Smoke
Aug. 20
10:58 to 11:03 a.m., 3563 NE Loop 286.
Aug. 22
10:18 to 10:25 a.m., 2419 Bonham St.
10:23 to 10:31 a.m., 2400 Clarksville St.
First Responder-Paris
Aug. 19
9:31 to 9:32 a.m., 519 Grand Ave.
9:31 to 9:41 a.m., 519 Grand Ave.
10:49 to 11:16 a.m., 3150 Clarksville St.
10:50 to 10:50 a.m., 3150 Clarksville St.
12:38 to 12:46 p.m., 162 PR 44024.
4:03 to 4:10 p.m., 3815 Jefferson Road.
4:13 to 4:31 p.m., , 3125 Clarksville St.
4:14 to 4:15 p.m., 3125 Clarksville St.
6:52 to 7:05 p.m., 634 11th St. NW.
6:52 to 6:54 p.m., 534 11th St. NW.
Aug. 20
12:22 to 12:36 a.m., 1280 15th St. SE.
12:23 to 12:25 a.m., 1280 14th St. SE.
4:42 to 4:59 a.m., 1436 W. Shiloh St.
4:42 to 4:43 a.m., 1436 W. Shiloh St
6:29 to 6:47 a.m., 610 Deshong Drive.
6:30 to 6:31 a.m., 620 Deshong Drive.
10;08 to 10:09 a.m., 2910 Clarksville St.
11:49 a.m., to 12:11 p.m., 1428 Clarksville St.
12:09 to 12:35 p.m., 2505 W. Campbell St.
6:25 to 6:42 p.m., 1645 Martin Luther King Drive.
6:26 to 6:26 p.m., 1645 Martin Luther King Drive.
Aug. 21
11:04 to 11;15 a.m., 320
Stone Ave.
11:054 to 11;05 a.m., 320 Stone Ave.
3:02 to 3:20 p.m., 320 Stone Ave.
4:21 to 4:34 p.m., 3525 NE Loop 286.
5:39 to 5:55 p.m., 259 5th St. SW.
5:40 to 5:40 p.m., 259 5th St. SW.
6:;14 to 6:30 p.m., 355 3rd St. SW.
6:16 to 6:16 p.m., 355 3rd St. SW..
9:06 to 9:38 p.m., 2903 Clarksville St.
9:06 to 9:09 p.m., 2903 Clarksville St.
Aug. 22
2:56 to 3:23 a.m., 165 46th St. SW.
8:46 to 9:03 a.m., 1055 Clarksville St.
10:56 to 11:22 a.m., 2885 Stillhouse Road.
12:16 to 12:23 p.m., 1715 N. Main St.
12:17 to 12:36 p.m., 235 45th
St. SW.
12:17 to 12:32 p.m., 2101 N. Main St.
12:58 to 1:23 p.m., 2183 E. Cherry St.
12:59 to 1 p.m., 2183 E. Cherry St.
3:03 to 3:26 p.m., 1373 W. Shiloh St.
8:35 to 8:41 p.m., 540 9th St. SE.
8:36 to 8:36 p.m., 540 9th St. SE.
8:43 to 8:57 p.m., 3125 Clarksville St.
Aug. 23
2:13 to 2:27 a.m., 235 27th St. NW.
Vehicle Crash with Injury
Aug. 19
1:15 to 1:29 p.m., 2875 NE Loop 286.
Aug. 20
2;13 to 2:38 a.m., 2000 FR 79.
2:14 to 2:15 a.m., 2000 FR 79.
7:50 to 8:17 p.m., 13959 Highway 82 W.
Aug. 21
10:29 to 10:46 a.m., 2900 S. Church St
Line Down/Transformer Fire
Aug. 21
8:46 to 9:46 p.m., 348 5th St. NE.
Aug. 22
11:58 p.m., to 12:07 a.m., 3220 24th St. SE.
Public Service
Aug. 21
2:42 to 2:57 a.m., 3125 Clarksville St.
4:56 to 5:08 p.m., 3125 Clarksville St.
7:40 to 7:55 p.m., 2151 Bonham St.
11:06 to 11:18 p.m., 765 17th St. NE.
Aug. 22
12:58 to 1:11 p.m., 3125 Clarksville St.
4:41 to 4:54 p.m., 2598 Clark Lane.
Aug. 23
7:39 to 7:50 p.m., 1825 NE Loop 286.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.