OCT. 21 to OCT. 25
Structure Fire, Alarm, Smoke
Oct. 21
11:03 to 11:17 a.m., 919 Fitzhugh Ave.
Oct. 22
8:48 to 9:06 a.m., 655 Martin Luther King Drive.
Oct. 25
3:26 to 4:02 a.m., 2620 Spur 139.
Grass/Brush Fire
Oct. 22
3:30 to 6:19 p.m., 3765 Eagle Bend Drive.
Oct. 23
4:59 to 5:36 p.m., 4200 N. Main St.
First Responder-Paris
Oct. 21
7:34 to 7:50 a.m., 6th Street Se.
10:12 to 10:32 a.m., 3550 NE Loop 286.
11:01 to 11:12 a.m., 860 NE Loop 286.
1:32 to 1:45 p.m., 2101 N. Main St.
6:01 to 6:14 p.m., 556 7th St. SW.
8:30 to 8:45 p.m., 2900 Stillhouse Road.
9:03 to 9:17 p.m., 1825 NE Loop 286.
10:06 to 10:20 p.m., 2660 Clarksville St.
Oct. 22
6:07 to 6:15 a.m., 610 Deshong Drive.
10:32 to 10:48 a.m., 840 40th ST. SE.
12:52 to 1:17 p.m., 131 30th St. SE.
12:54 to 1:09 p.m., 3070 NE Loop 286.
3:14 to 3:49 p.m., 1571 W. Henderson St.
7:58 to 8:15 p.m., 2466 FR 137.
9:50 to 10:23 p.m., 2930 Old Bonham Road.
Oct. 23
1:08 to 1:22 a.m., 720 Medalist Drive.
1:09 to 1:31 a.m., 845 11th St. NE.
2:57 to 3:07 a.m., 3558 Clarksville St.
2:15 to 2:23 p.m., 2990 Pine Mill road.
2:35 to 2:40 p.m., 3567 NE Loop 286.
6:16 to 6:39 p.m., 3905 Bonham St.
9:14 to 9:28 p.m., 360 9th St. SE.
Oct. 24
3:48 to 3:59 a.m., 1237 Bonham St.
7:09 to 7:15 a.m., 2196 E. Cherry St.
8:55 to 9:07 a.m., 2840 Graham St.
11:05 a.m., to 12:12 p.m., 17 Ballard Drive.
12:12 to 1:01 p.m., 1815 Martin Luther King Drive.
7:04 to 7:21 p.m., 65- 7th St. SW.
9:22 to 9:43 p.m., 1400 W. Washington St.
Oct. 25
5:57 to 6:14 a.m., 241 3rd St. NE.
Vehicle Crash with Injury
Oct. 21
3:26 to 3:56 p.m., 2880 N. Main St.
7:16 to 7:33 p.m., 1131 S. Church St.
Oct. 22
9:33 to 10:08 a.m., 17th Street NE/Belmont Street.
1:14 to 1:39 p.m., 2100 Lamar Ave.
6:48 to 6:55 p.m., 6555 Pine Mill Road.
Oct. 23
12:35 to 2:02 a.m., 570 PR 34611.
Oct. 24
4:37 to 5:05 p.m., 5500 Lamar Ave.
Haz-Mat Incident
Oct. 23
7:34 to 7:45 p.m., 3510 N. Main St.
Line Down/Transformer Fire
Oct. 23
1:59 to 3:51 p.m., 295 12th St. NE.
Oct. 24
11:12 to 11:28 a.m., 940 17th St. SE.
Oct. 25
5:14 a.m., 3200 Clarksville St.
Out of Service
Oct. 22
8:35 to 11:26 a.m., 107 Grand Ave.
11:01 a.m., to 2:30 p.m., 10 N. Plaza.
2:15 to 4:40 p.m., 136
Grand Ave.
Public Service
Oct. 21
7:35 to 7:55 a.m., 320 41st St. NE.
10:11 to 10:23 p.m., 720 Medalist St.
Oct. 22
1:08 to 1:25 a.m., 4530
Lamar Ave.
11:31 to 11:44 a.m., 531 19th St. Sr.
Oct. 23
6:30 to 6:41 p.m., 4295 Sunrise Drive.
Oct. 24
5:09 to 5:32 a.m., 2805 Bonham St.
9:57 to 10:20 a.m., 2607 E. Price St.
8:08 to 8:29 p.m., 322 Lamar Ave.
Oct. 25
1:17 to 1:30 a.m., 3455 W. Houston St.
2:55 t
