Former high school football coach and athletic director Ken Purcell's speaking event — originally scheduled for tonight at Paris High School — has been postponed due to issues with Covid-19, event organizer Ronnie Nutt said.
The event, put on by First Christian Church, is now in its third year and the church has brought three speakers to date. Sportscaster Dale Hansen for WFAA was the inaugural speaker, and last year former Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Gene Stallings was the keynote speaker.
No word yet has been made as to when this year's event will be rescheduled for.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.