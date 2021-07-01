New Salvation Army Majors Dolores and Guy Watts have come to town, eager to pick up right where prior Majors Martha and Frankco Higdon left off.
Their vision for the Paris chapter includes continuing the community involvement that sets the Army apart and finalizing the homeless shelter that has sat empty for several years while waiting on building ordinances.
The couple comes from Fort Worth, one of many locations they have served in their 22 years of experience with the Salvation Army. Though perhaps more used to the hustle and bustle of the big city, they already love the city of Paris and are looking forward to working alongside the community here.
Guy Watts comes from a family legacy of Army officership, while Dolores Watts chose to give back to the Army after receiving
childhood assistance herself.
“I grew up in McAllen, Texas, and I always tell everybody that I went to the Salvation Army as a young girl because they offered cookies and Kool Aid. That was my favorite. And then, we were so poor, and they had air conditioning. So every time the Salvation Army doors were open for youth activities, I was there because they gave us cookies and Kool Aid and air conditioning. So they helped me in that regard and then shared Jesus with me,” Dolores Watts said.
The two first met at a Salvation Army camp in Midlothian, Texas. After 22 years, they have come to Paris because they were told to go and serve, Guy Watts said.
“The Salvation Army, they move us to different appointments every three to five years. We had been at the Fort Worth Mabee Center, and we worked with a lot of the homeless. We received our official phone call to come to Paris, Texas, and work in this community, so we’re excited about that,” Dolores Watts said.
“That’s the way the Salvation Army does it. You get a phone call one day and they say, pack your bags, you’re out of there, you’re going to so and so. And so we just salute, and we go,” the two said.
Additionally, the Watts gave an update about the homeless shelter that has been in the works for several years now. In order to open it to the general public, building ordinances in Paris require a sprinkler system.
After a long period of fundraising, the chapter has finally raised enough money to pay for the fire safety systems, and they’re hoping to open the shelter by the end of summer.
“Initially we were going to go with a wet sprinkler system, and that’s a much more affordable system, but then I guess we had that 500-year freeze or whatever it was, and they said well, you know what, maybe we should go with the dry system. Well the dry system is much more expensive. It’s almost double the amount of money, so yeah we’re working with getting that approved. That will be the next step in getting the shelter open,” Guy
Watts said.
Without the necessary fire sprinklers, the building cannot pass fire code, something dear to the community following a 2009 fire that killed five at another local homeless shelter. The sprinklers are expected to cost approximately $140,000, Guy Watts said.
Paris needs the homeless shelter due to the large homeless populations in the city.
“Well I know we serve our bread line every day, and we see many people. I think yesterday we had 35 or 40 people come by just through the bread line. And, of course, we also have supper every evening. The need is there, and some of the people don’t have a place to stay. So that’s our main goal to open the shelter so that we can provide people who don’t have a place to stay some safety and a bed to sleep on,” Dolores Watts said.
In addition to their ongoing projects, the chapter offers day-to-day assistance through the breadline and their companion thrift store.
“First of all, I would say thank you to the people who provide financial support to the Salvation Army because a lot of people don’t understand how the Salvation Army is funded. Every Salvation Army unit is funded by the community they’re in. Our national headquarters is in ALexandria, Virginia. Well, we don’t receive a penny from them. So the only money we receive is the money that’s raised in this community, and it stays here,” Guy Watts said.
To donate to the Salvation Army, checks can be mailed or dropped off at 350 W. Kaufman St. in Paris.
