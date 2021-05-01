As the results come in from the May 1 local and school elections, the results will be posted here.
All of the North Lamar bond propositions passed. The $51.55 million bond measure — the latest of several in the past five years. This time, the bond was broken up into five different propositions, so voters can choose which propositions they would like to move forward with.
Proposition A focuses on aging classrooms and academics, with $43 million for demolishing Higgins Elementary and constructing a new building, renovations and improvement to Stone Middle, Bailey Intermediate and Everett and Parker elementary schools. The measure passed 1,401 for to 721 against.
Proposition B follows $1.8 million for new buses, and passed 1,391 for and 762 against. Proposition C asks for $405,000 for technology upgrades, and passed 1,390 votes for to 761 votes against; Proposition D is $2.075 million for athletic facility renovations, including improvements to the track, football, baseball and softball fields and passed with 1,221 for and 924 against; and Proposition E is $4.2 million for a new high school fine arts facility, and passed with 1,279 votes for and 870 votes against.
In the North Lamar board trustee election, Clint Spencer had the most votes with 1,440, followed by Jimmy Fendley with 1,204. They will take their position at the next school board meeting. The other two candidates, Justin Wideman and Teresa Bussell received 649 and 317 votes, respectively.
For the city election Mihir Pankaj is declared the winner with 126 votes against James O’Bryan with 79 for the district 4 seat, which is about to be vacated by Mayor Steve Clifford, who has reached his term limit.
Prairiland's bond election has passed, 252 to 23. The school board proposed a $7.5 million bond that will not raise taxes, thanks to the six new solar farms in the district. The school will add classrooms to feeder campuses Blossom Elementary and the junior high, as well as improvements and renovations throughout the district.
And Bogata is holding three contested races for city council. Bill Mellon won the place 3 spot against Roland Screws, 76 to 54, while incumbent Kim Lindsey running held onto her spot against Glenda Martin for Place 2, 66 to 63. Place 5 has three candidates: Candice Rosson, James Shoemaker and Jimmy Castle. Shoemaker won, with 80 votes, while Castle had 42 and Rosson had 10.
