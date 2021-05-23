Lisa Luann Young Mendiola, 55, of Paris, Texas, went to be with the Lord on May 20, 2021, at Paris Regional Medical Center in Paris, Texas.
Lisa was born on June 29, 1965, to James and Diana Bryant Young in Lamar County, Texas. Lisa had lived in the Paris area most of her life.
Lisa is survived by her spouse, Ruben Lugo of Paris, Texas; daughters, Kayla Mejia and husband, Enrique, and Elisha Gayton; son, Johnathan McCann; her mother, Diana Pratt of Paris, Texas; sister, Glenda Baird and husband, James, of Mount Pleasant, Texas; brothers, Greg Young of Blossom, Texas, and James Young and wife, Katy, of Talco, Texas; grandchildren, Pedro McCann, Ellyanna Galvan, Jessenya Garcia and husband, Luis, Lindsey Hernandez, Jesus Hernandez, YaKnery Gayton, Yaretzy Gayton, Yazarzy Gayton, Madison Vazquez, Nina Torres, Esbella Correa, Azayla Correa and Max McCann; great-grandchildren, Cristina Garcia, Rylington Garcia and Agera Rosas; niece, Amanda Schmidt and husband, Michael, and their children, Joshua, Hannah and Heide; nephews, James Baird and wife, Kaitlin, and their children, Anse, Atlee, and Alice, Austin Young, Travis Young, William Young, Jonathan Koopman and Joshua Koopman.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, May 25, 2021, from 1 to 2 p.m. at Roden-Pryor Funeral Home in Paris, Texas.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, May 25, 2021, at 2 p.m., at the Roden-Pryor Funeral Home Chapel in Paris, Texas, with minister Brad Crosswhite officiating. Burial will take place at Spring Hill Cemetery in Paris, Texas.
Services provided by Roden-Pryor Funeral Home, 425 S. Church St., Paris, TX; 903-784-4333.
