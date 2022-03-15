North Lamar High School bands competed in their UIL Evaluation of concert music and sight reading on Thursday, March 11, at Gilmer High School.
Both the Concert Band and Symphonic Band, under the direction of Jason R. Smith and Randy Jones and assisted by Ryan Sheffield, earned Superior Ratings from all three concert judges and all three sight reading judges.
This is the highest evaluation rating that can be earned.
Combined with their Superior Rating at the UIL Marching contest in October, North Lamar High School was awarded the Sweepstakes Award. The UIL Sweepstakes Award is given to bands that earn Superior Ratings in Marching, Concert and Sight-Reading Evaluations.
This marks the 31st Sweepstakes Award for the North Lamar High School Band.
President Joe Biden has decided to ban Russian oil imports, toughening the toll on Russia's economy in retaliation for its invasion of Ukraine. The United States generally imports about 100,000 barrels a day from Russia, only about 5% of Russia's crude oil exports, according to Rystad Energy. Last year, roughly 8% of U.S. imports of oil and petroleum products came from Russia. Gas prices have been rising for weeks due to the conflict and in anticipation of potential sanctions on the Russian energy sector. The U.S. national average for a gallon of gasoline soared 45 cents a gallon in the past week and topped $4.06 on Monday, according to auto club AAA. Should the US ban Russian oil imports over Ukraine war?
