North Lamar ISD’s bands competed in Gilmer recently at UIL competitions. Both the Concert Band and the Symphonic Band earned Superior Ratings from judges there.

North Lamar High School bands competed in their UIL Evaluation of concert music and sight reading on Thursday, March 11, at Gilmer High School.

Both the Concert Band and Symphonic Band, under the direction of Jason R. Smith and Randy Jones and assisted by Ryan Sheffield, earned Superior Ratings from all three concert judges and all three sight reading judges.

This is the highest evaluation rating that can be earned.

Combined with their Superior Rating at the UIL Marching contest in October, North Lamar High School was awarded the Sweepstakes Award. The UIL Sweepstakes Award is given to bands that earn Superior Ratings in Marching, Concert and Sight-Reading Evaluations.

This marks the 31st Sweepstakes Award for the North Lamar High School Band.

