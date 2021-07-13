signal-2021-07-13-150412.jpg
A property owner fixes a fence line after a vehicle slammed through it, and according to a Biardstown Volunteer Fire Department member, two prisoners escaped from the vehicle and ran into the field.

 Kim Cox/The Paris News

Authorities have captured two people who had stolen a vehicle Tuesday afternoon. 

The pair were driving a stolen vehicle that slammed into a private property owner's fence along CR 12200, according to the Lamar County Sheriff's Office. They escaped and ran into the field. 

They have been captured, and the sheriff's office is expected to release a full statement at a later time.

