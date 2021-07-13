Authorities have captured two people who had stolen a vehicle Tuesday afternoon.
The pair were driving a stolen vehicle that slammed into a private property owner's fence along CR 12200, according to the Lamar County Sheriff's Office. They escaped and ran into the field.
They have been captured, and the sheriff's office is expected to release a full statement at a later time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.