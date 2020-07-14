Charla Singleton has won in the runoff election against Kevin Carter, 766 to 407.
Singleton, chief deputy at the Delta County Sheriff's Office, makes history as the first female sheriff of Delta County.
In Lamar County, Alan Skidmore will be the next Pct. 1 commissioner. Skidmore ran against Rick Ruthart, with Skidmore receiving 408 votes and Ruthart 372, according to the Lamar County elections website.
