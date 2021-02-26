The City of Reno and the Lamar County Water Supply District have ended their boil notices as of Friday morning, according to press releases.
"The public water system has take the necessary corrective actions to restore the quality of the water distributed by this public water system used for drinking water of human consumption purposes and has provided TCEQ with laboratory test results that indicate that the water no longer requires boiling prior to use as of February 26, 2021," the Reno release said.
