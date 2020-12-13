RENO — Bryson and Jaiden Murray proudly showed off their new bicycles.
“When we get home, we’re going to ride them with our friends,” Jaiden said.
Both agreed that the bicycle giveaway on Saturday at the Christmas in Reno event would make their Christmas a whole lot better.
They weren’t the only ones gathered at Reno Kiwanis Park. Mayor Bart Jetton said the city had gathered 340 bicycles to give away on Saturday, but they might need a few more.
“Looks like we’re going to be a little short, but I’m going to go buy them myself,” Jetton said after lunch.
The annual event included vendors selling everything from flags to candles to jewelry, a Christmas costume parade, the Paris Cloggers, carolers, a chili-cook-off and even the Grinch showed up.
Starting a new business this year, Melody Figueroa created the Book the Grinch - PTX business to set up mini photoshoots with the Grinch from the classic Dr. Seuss book.
“We do enjoy being a part of the community and the responses from the kids,” Figueroa said.
She’s a big believer in Dave Ramsey’s money philosophy, so she started the small side business for some extra Christmas cash. Several children took pictures with the Grinch at Kiwanis Park, and Figueroa said they would be at the Roadhouse later for more mini-sessions. The business can be booked for an event through Facebook, she added, at facebook.com/bookthegrinchptx.
At the chili cook-off, the Red River Valley Fair crew took home the prize, with Mark Walker and Jeff Kinslow on the burners. There was no secret ingredient to their chili, Walker said.
“We just cooked some chili,” he said. “We didn’t try to make it fancy.”
Second place went to Land & Co., with Grayson Jones leading his team. He said he tried two different recipes for this contest, one with Wright’s bacon from the grocery store and another with Slovacek’s bacon, a specialty store outside of Waco. The Slovacek bacon recipe won hands down, Jones said, so that’s what he entered for the contest. Third place went to the James Hodge Dodge team.
“It was a good turnout,” Jones said. “We had about six teams total.”
The event also featured a mound of “snow” made from ice, that had children all over it, throwing snowballs in the 48-degree weather, melting fast and creating a slurry of mud around the edges. Later on in the afternoon, the event had Christmas carolers singing holiday classics.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.