Paris Community Theatre’s last show of the 2021-22 season opens Friday when the curtain goes up on the world-premier performance of “Futures Contract,” an original work written by Lamar County resident and long-time PCT supporter Spencer O’Connor.
The cast includes Kevin Wickersham as Michael Taylor, Alaina Downing as Ellen Taylor, Will Walker as Reverend Fred, Samantha Griffin as Shasta, Lucia Bunch as Vivian and Cliff Scott as Fred the Delivery Guy.
O’Connor wrote the play in 1990 and it was entered into the Texas Playwright Festival, where it was chosen as a finalist in the competition. O’Connor said a number of the eight plays he has written over the years were read and workshopped by the now-closed Capital City Playhouse in Austin.
“It’s very satisfying to hear PCT wanted to do this play,” he said. “At this point in my life I have found time to turn my hand to writing again. I hope there will be more plays to come.”
The new show is to be directed by Tommy Stone.
In “Futures Contract,” Michael Taylor is in an existential crisis. He has left his career and his wife in California, moved to Chicago where he grew up, and is living in a run-down apartment building which has little or no heat — which is a problem because it’s February. He has taken up with a single lady in the building and is caught up in the lives of some of his quirky neighbors when his ex-wife shows up and things get funnily complicated.
“He is trying to reaffirm his life in the place he grew up,” said Wickersham, “but things aren’t that much different there, even though he is trying to make himself believe it. He is clinging to a part of his past, but working toward growing toward the future.”
Wickersham, known to PCT audiences for his over-the-top characterizations in previous productions, has found this new role challenging, but fun.
“Usually, I play big, and this has been a challenge,” he said. “This character is very much inside his own head, and I am exercising a completely different set of acting muscles but it’s been fun and I am enjoying the work.”
Stone said he has also been challenged by the original material of the play.
“We are generating these characters and this story for the very first time here, and it’s been interesting for me,” he said. “All directors want to do plays their own way, but when they have seen other people produce the works they have a standard in their minds for how it should be done. We don’t have that, and it took me some time to come around to the way some of the actors saw their roles.”
Stone said the show is definitely a comedy, something audiences at PCT need after two years of pandemic worries.
The director is joined in the production by Andy Johnson as assistant director, Jeffrey Stewart as technical director and Chloe Rater as costume director,
PCT currently has no Covid-19 protocols in place and audiences are welcome to attend shows unmasked.
Performance dates are Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday at 2:30 p.m., with additional performances on June 10 and 11 at 7:30 p.m. For ticket prices and seat availability, call 903 784-0259 or visit pctonstage.com.
