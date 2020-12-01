Paris police need your help to find a missing juvenile.
At about 11:45 P.M. Nov. 10, 15-year-old Haley Pritchett walked out of her residence in the 2900 block of Clarksville Street and has not been seen or heard from since.
Pritchett is 5’ 4” and weighs approximately 120 pounds. She has long straight brown hair and brown eyes.
Police said Pritchett has a history of running away but has always returned home after a few days. Pritchett was last seen wearing a toboggan, light colored hoodie, dark leggings and carrying a purple backpack.
If you have seen Pritchett or know where she can be found, please contact Detective David Whitaker at 903-737-4135
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.