Paris ISD will require masks as part of its dress code when school starts Thursday after action by the Board of Trustees during an emergency meeting Tuesday.
"The Texas Governor does not have the authority to usurp the Board of Trustees’ exclusive power and duty to govern and oversee the management of the public schools of the district. Nothing in the Governor’s Executive Order 38 states he has suspended Chapter 11 of the Texas Education Code, and therefore the Board has elected to amend its dress code consistent with its statutory authority," the district stated in a press release after the meeting.
Trustees held the meeting at Paris High School, where for more than an hour they heard from district employees, parents and members of the local medical community expressing opposing views. Doctors, parents and staff implored the board to protect children and staff by requiring face masks as local active Covid-19 cases continue to rise rapidly. Several parents and staff members urged trustees to allow families to choose for themselves whether their children would wear masks.
"Shame on you," parent Joshua Vorron said as he exited the cafeteria after the board voted to include masks in the dress code. During public comment, Vorron said his child was among others who suffered mental health consequences from complying with last school year's state mask mandate.
Dr. Amanda Green with the Paris-Lamar County Health District and Paris Regional Medical Center stressed how urgent the pandemic has become again for the medical community, adding 70 active cases were reported by the health district today on top of the 435 active cases that were already reported. PRMC had enough patients requiring ventilators that it ran out and had to find others, she said. She reminded trustees that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending that even vaccinated individuals wear masks indoors.
Green also reminded trustees that quarantine requirements still exist, and after seeing how remote learning didn't work so well for many families, her goal is to keep children in school and safe.
The change is not permanent as Trustee Dr. Bert Strom said the dress code will be revisited at each monthly board meeting. Strom, who made the motion for the change to the dress code, said the wording -- "For health reasons, masks are required for all employees and students to mitigate flu, cold, pandemic, and any other communicable diseases" -- came at the advice of the district's attorney.
The motion passed 5-1, with Trustee Clifton Fendley casting the dissenting vote. Prior to the vote, Fendley said he was not against masks as a mitigation measure, but he believed the district was using a loophole to circumvent Gov. Greg Abbott's anti-mask mandate, and he believed that was against the oath of office.
This is a breaking news story. For the full report, check back or see Thursday's edition of The Paris News.
