A chance purchase of a single quilt drawing ticket at a local sewing shop resulted in the daughter of an 88-year-old quilter winning a special train quilt for her mother. The Caddo Museum & Cultural Center in Paris on Friday made the presentation to Shannon Calloway and her mother, Alice Helton.
“I bought the ticket from Always Sew when I was purchasing thread for a quilt my 88-year-old mother was finishing,” Calloway said. “My mother gets a great amount of joy from sewing, and has been making quilts for the family for several years. She has severe macular degeneration and can barely see to sew.”
Members of the Red River Valley Quilt Guild quilted the special train quilt to be raffled by the Caddo Museum & Cultural Center in celebration of the museum’s 40th anniversary.
The museum is located in the historical Union Station building, 1075 Bonham St. in Paris, also known as the Santa Fe Depot.
“People from all over from Brazil to the West Coast, to the East Coast entered the drawing, but the drawing winner was ironically from Paris,” museum president Barbara Wood said. “Shannon Calloway works at Paris Junior College and is from a family of quilters. So this was meant to be.”
Guild members who contributed to the quilt include Nancy Ballard, Kariena Brosten, Debby Hodsdon, Dianna Ridge, Jackie Robinson, Connie Steadman, Barbara Wood, Stacy Miller, Nancy Glaspie and Nancy Wilson.
