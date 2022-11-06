Cado Mills train quilt photo.jpg

A chance purchase of a single quilt drawing ticket at a local sewing shop resulted in the daughter of an 88-year-old quilter winning a special train quilt for her mother. The Caddo Museum & Cultural Center in Paris on Friday made the presentation to Shannon Calloway and her mother, Alice Helton.

“I bought the ticket from Always Sew when I was purchasing thread for a quilt my 88-year-old mother was finishing,” Calloway said. “My mother gets a great amount of joy from sewing, and has been making quilts for the family for several years. She has severe macular degeneration and can barely see to sew.”

Mary Madewell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6976 or at mary.madewell@theparisnews.com.

