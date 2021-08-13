Clarksville ISD announced this evening it will temporarily require face masks to be worn on all school buses and inside all facilities.
The mandate is effective for all employees as of Monday and for all students, families and visitors on Wednesday, the first day of school.
"The priority of the C.I.S.D. trustees and myself is to provide a safe learning environment for all students and staff, and this mandate will aid in our pursuit to help reduce the spread of the Delta variant of Covid-19 therefore keeping our school system open," Superintendent Kermit Ward said.
The decision was based on current local data, Ward said. As of today, there are 79 active cases of Covid-19 in Red River County, a number higher than at any time last year, Ward said. The latest national data also reports that the Delta variant is affecting kids more aggressively than any of the previous variants of Covid-19, he added. Emergency room and pediatric beds are scarce in the region and across the state, he said.
"With regard to the current state law, several legal experts report that the Texas governor’s order banning mask mandates in public schools is an executive overreach and a violation of public law. From a personal perspective, whether to enact masks or not should rest entirely with local school boards and the communities they represent, yet this issue has been heavily politicized and now polarizing, thus making this much more difficult than it well should be," Ward said, noting a majority of respondents to a poll from the school district said "yes" or "maybe" to a district mask mandate.
"As the proud superintendent of CISD, I believe it is important to remain sensitive to the thoughts and concerns of the trustees and the community and stand up for the safety of the most vulnerable citizens in our community — the kids. There is an unwritten agreement between parents and their child’s school, and it’s when their kids are under the care of the school system, we do everything we can to keep them safe."
Clarksville's mask mandate is scheduled to end Sept. 3, with an option to extend if circumstances warrant.
