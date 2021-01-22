Police Web Background
A body was found outside of Paris Regional Medical Center on Thursday afternoon just after 3 p.m., Precinct 5 Justice of the Peace Gene Hobbs confirmed Friday morning. Hobbs said the person had been treated in the hospital earlier that day.

Hobbs said no additional information is available at this time as an investigation is ongoing by the Paris Police Department.

Julia Furukawa is the assistant managing editor for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-8744 or at julia.furukawa@theparisnews.com.

