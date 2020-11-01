Marriage licenses issued by the Lamar County Clerk’s Office for the week ending Oct. 23, 2020, include:
James Carlos Urena to Brianna Jeanette Richey;
Dakota Cheyne Grizzle to Amanda Kai Springer;
Caleb Larue Allison to Andrea Justinee Minerd;
Archie Lomoine Farmer III to Allison Kate Lancaster;
Matthew Lafon McEntyre to Patty Juneann Santiago;
Bradley Scott Griffin to Vanessa Jean Mitchell;
Gary Lynn Shelby to Bridgett Kay Shelby;
Duren Shaw Johnson to Brittnie Ann Smith; and,
Arturo Serna Cruz to Irma Santana Martinez.
Staff Reports
