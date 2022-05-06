The City of Paris has closed Christians In Action’s homeless shelter for men, 248 2nd SW St., after code violations were found this morning when firefighters responded to a fire in a facility bathroom, according to City Manager Grayson Path.
“At approximately 7:30 a.m., the Paris Fire Department responded to a fire alarm at the building that serves as a resource for homeless individuals,” Path said in a news release. “Upon arrival, firefighters discovered a small fire in a bathroom area inside the building that is believed to have been extinguished by the sprinkler system prior to their arrival.
“While on the scene, firefighters observed life safety violations and summoned the city’s fire marshall to further inspect the location,” Path said, explaining that upon execution of an administrative search warrant, investigators discovered numerous code violations and determined that the building was not safe for occupancy.
Concerned about soil conditions surrounding underground fuel storage tanks at a former Shell station, Lamar County Commissioners’ Court on Monday again stalled on a contract to purchase about 7 acres at 2805 N. Main St. but were in agreement for the need of a roughly $4.5 million facility for a backup emergency operations center/ classroom, office space and storage facility.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.