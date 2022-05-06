The City of Paris has closed Christians In Action’s homeless shelter for men, 248 2nd SW St., after code violations were found this morning when firefighters responded to a fire in a facility bathroom, according to City Manager Grayson Path.

“At approximately 7:30 a.m., the Paris Fire Department responded to a fire alarm at the building that serves as a resource for homeless individuals,” Path said in a news release. “Upon arrival, firefighters discovered a small fire in a bathroom area inside the building that is believed to have been extinguished by the sprinkler system prior to their arrival.

“While on the scene, firefighters observed life safety violations and summoned the city’s fire marshall to further inspect the location,” Path said, explaining that upon execution of an administrative search warrant, investigators discovered numerous code violations and determined that the building was not safe for occupancy.

Mary Madewell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6976 or at mary.madewell@theparisnews.com.

