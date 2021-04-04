Lance Robert Brooks of Paris has been reappointed to the Hearing Instrument Fitters and Dispensers Advisory Board. Brooks is owner of Brooks Hearing in Paris, Sulphur Springs, Mount Pleasant and Greenville.
The board provides technical knowledge and industry expertise to TDLR about the Hearing Instrument Fitters and Dispensers program, which registers and regulates people who fit and dispense hearing instruments in Texas. Brooks, who is the presiding officer of the board, also serves as a hearing instrument fitter and dispenser representative on the board.
The board has nine members who serve six-year staggered terms. Brooks’ term on the board ends March 3, 2022.
