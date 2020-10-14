Clarksville ISD students will not be returning to school for the rest of the week due to Covid-19, Superintendent Kermit Ward said.
After three Cheatham Elementary School teachers tested positive for the virus over the weekend, Ward said the district had to weigh shutting down three entire grade levels, or shutting down the district to clean as well as creating a time window for symptoms to develop.
According to the CDC, Covid-19 symptoms typically appear 5-6 days after infection, so Ward said the district wanted to create a long enough window with students and teachers outside of school so that those who may have the virus will have time to develop symptoms and subsequently quarantine.
“The only thing we're doing is managing the time. You don't win with coronavirus. You manage it,” Ward said. “That's what we're gonna do, is we're trying to successfully manage through and navigate through the maze.”
Ward said for the rest of the week all students will be learning remotely until they return to school on Monday.
A high school teacher also tested positive this morning, Ward said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.