A small airplane crashed at 8:30 this morning in Fannin County, with two people inside.
According to Texas Department of Public Safety Officer Mark Tackett, 35-year-old instructor Brittany Crews of Dallas and 29-year-old student Brett Patterson of Oklahoma City were taken to Hunt County Memorial Hospital in Greenville with injuries that were not life-threatening.
The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board will be conducting the investigation.
