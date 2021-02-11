Paris, Chisum, Detroit, Cooper, Honey Grove, North Lamar, Rivercrest and Prairiland ISD will be closed today due to icy road conditions. Updates will continue as more information becomes available.
Cooper ISD is asking students to log into school remotely.
The Lamar County Courthouse is closed today due to icy road conditions, County Judge Brandon Bell said. Fannin County offices will be opening at 10 a.m. unless conditions worsen.
Rotary Club will be holding its meeting over Zoom.
Paris ISD announced in a press release that school may be canceled for part of next week due to inclement weather. Superintendent Paul Jones said students will be required to work remotely and that those who don't have a remote learning device must contact their campus to arrange for one.
Jones said a limited number of hot spots are also available for check-out for families without internet access. The typical $25 fee for checking out a Chromebook will be waived in the event of a weather cancellation.
Parents and guardians are encouraged to check School Messenger and listen to local radio and media for updates.
The Downtown Food Pantry will also be closed Thursday due to icy conditions, director Alan Hubbard said.
