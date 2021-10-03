Bonnie Faye Newberry, 90, of Paris, passed away Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, at Paris Regional Medical Center.
Bright-Holland Funeral Home has scheduled services for 4 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 5, at United Pentecostal Church with the Rev. Chad Fleming officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery. The family will receive friends Tuesday from 3 to 4 p.m. at the church (one hour prior to the service).
Mrs. Newberry, the daughter of Marion Albert Bolton and Neeley Long Bolton, was born July 14, 1931, in Lamar County.
She graduated as salutatorian of her class at Broadway High School. Bonnie worked a number of years for Mackey & Pierson Insurance followed by several years at Weiler Air Conditioning. She then went back to work at Pierson & Fendley Insurance where she remained until retirement.
Bonnie was a longtime faithful member of the United Pentecostal Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, W. T. “Nub” Newberry, whom she married on March 3, 1951, building 58 years of family and memories before his death on May 3, 2009. Also proceeding her were her parents; a daughter, Linda Gail Newberry; and all her siblings, Melva Nash, Opal Henry, Othal Ray Bolton, Lena Anderson, Minnie Bryson, Edith Norrell and Elmer Bolton.
Survivors include two children, Jerry Newberry and wife Susie of Paris, and Kathy Kee and husband, Brian of Paris; grandchildren, Cody Newberry and wife, Desiree, Shana Vickers and husband, Kris, Riley Bristow and husband, Derek, and Dalton Kee; great grandchildren, Anlyn Newberry, Hannah Newberry, Lilly Newberry, Sophia Newberry, Maddox Vickers, Kendal Vickers and Kollins Bristow; along with numerous nieces and nephews and a host of friends.
