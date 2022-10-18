Paris Wildcats.psd

The Paris Wildcats boys and girls cross country teams are headed to regionals, looking to add to the accomplishments already achieved this fall.

After a long season that was successful for all the student-athletes on the teams, the two squads will be running at the Grand Prairie regional meet to try to advance to the state meet.

