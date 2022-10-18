The Paris Wildcats boys and girls cross country teams are headed to regionals, looking to add to the accomplishments already achieved this fall.
After a long season that was successful for all the student-athletes on the teams, the two squads will be running at the Grand Prairie regional meet to try to advance to the state meet.
“I am more than proud of all of the accomplishments from our runners this year. Many of them have met champions and some of them multiple times,” said Erika Stanley, coach of the cross country programs.
The two teams are led by strong leaders in the senior class, and runners like Noah Allen and Diana Farfan have energized these two teams to push hard and go for the best result possible. she added.
“Noah Allen has really pushed himself this year to have the best times possible. Our fastest runner, Pablo Malguizo has a lot of potential going into this meet, and I really hope the girls and boys can both go to the state meet,” Stanley said.
Behind every strong senior is a team to back them up, and the teams going to regionals are both highly motivated and extremely talented. When asked about the girls, Stanley had some great words for them as well.
“We have been strong all season with the girls team as well, and they really put together the team and are learning to run more efficiently together to maximize the results.”
And the future looks really good for the varsity cross country teams, as both junior varsity teams took home multiple medals and trophies this year, as well.
At Blue Ridge, both teams won first in their respective divisions, and the hardware proved that the future of the Paris High cross country program is bright.
“The junior varsity is so good, too, and I am really excited about what they have to offer over the next couple of years.” Stanley said about the junior varsity. “If these runners keep doing what they’re doing, there’s really nothing short of dominance for them to achieve together. I am just so happy about this program and where it’s at right now, but also where it can go from here.”
The regional meet is scheduled to be hosted Oct. 24 at Grand Prairie High School. The runners are hoping to bring their best to try to solidify a spot in the state meet, Stanley noted.
