Delivery of today's The Paris News will likely be delayed until Wednesday due to a Paris News family emergency.
The Paris News must print off-site today, and the printer will schedule the run as soon as possible.
This does not affect the E-Edition or stories posted to the website. The E-Edition is available to all subscribers at no extra cost.
