Category 200: Youth Quilt (17 years old and under) 1st place: Lucy Trasancos, Hideaway, TX. “Flower Garden”
2nd place: Abby Trasancos, Hideaway, TX. “Seraph of the End” 3rd place: Marie Trasancos, Hideaway, TX. “Bird of Color” Honorable Mention: J.J. Trasancos, Hideaway, TX. “Minione”
Alyssa Ottmo, Blossom, TX. “Rag Quilt”
Large Quilts (width plus length equals 120 inches or greater)
Category 304: Artisan – Pieced technique, Hand Quilted 1st place: Suzanne Lowe, Clarksville, TX. “Antique Star”
2nd place: Drethia Parsons, Arthur City, TX. “A Mother’s Love”
3rd place: Drethia Parsons, Arthur City, TX. “Underground Railroad”
Category 306: Artisan – Mixed Technique, Hand Quilted 1st Place: Judy Alspaugh, Paris,TX. “Baltimore Album”
Category 307: Master – Pieced Technique, Machine Quilted 1st Place: Janette Fletcher, Paris, TX. “Lost & Found Mystery”
2nd Place: Karen Denney, Paris, TX. “Pink Pineapple”
3rd Place: M.J. Fielek, McKinney, TX. “Long Hot Summer”
Hon. Mention: Jill Isakson, McKinney, TX. “Blue Sampler
Category 308: Master – Appliqued Technique, Machine Quilted 1st Place: Zita Warmke – Grant, OK. “Life in the Garden”
2nd Place: Zita Warmke – Grant, OK. “Baskets in Bloom”
Category 309: Master – Mixed Technique, Machine Quilted 1st Place: Jill Isakson, McKinney, TX. “My Lucky Stars”
2nd Place: Texas Star Quilt Guild, Canton, TX. “Lotus & Stars”
3rd Place: Karen Denney, Paris, TX. “Spools”
Category 310: Artisan – Pieced Technique, Machine Quilted 1st Place: Stephanie Hanson, McKinney,TX. “Gaggling in the Sunshine”
2nd Place: Lynn Fisher, Canton, TX. “I’m Not Perfect”
3rd Place: Jackie Robinson, Paris, TX. “The Bible Sampler”
Hon. Mention: Nancy Ballard, Pattonville, TX. “Lone Star”
Category 311: Artisan – Appliqued Technique, Machine Quilted 1st Place: Peggy Murdock, Fruitvale, TX. “Texas Quilt”
Category 312: Artisan – Mixed Technique, Machine Quilted 1st Place: Sarah Jungman, Kaufman, TX. “The Greatest Pumpkin Ever”
2nd Place: Karen, Riley, Denison, TX. “Taking Liberties”
3rd Place: Stacy Miller, Paris, TX. “Tis the Season”
Hon. Mention: Becky Milford, Blossom, TX. “Bonnet Girls”
Quilts with no size limitations, quilted by any technique
Category 400: Art Quilt
1st Place: Stephanie Hanson, McKinney, TX. “Girl Visits Paris”
Category 500: Other Techniques
1st Place: Karen Denney, Paris, TX. “My Pearl”
Category 606: Artisan, Mixed Techniques, Hand Quilted 1st Place: Kariena Broston, Paris, TX. “Chickens are Fun”
Category 607: Master – Pieced Technique, Machine Quilted 1st Place: M.J. Fielek, McKinney, TX. “Just 4 Stars”
2nd Place: Connie Steadman, Paris TX. “Treasure Map”
3rd Place: Jane Hensley, Paris, TX. “Double Pinwheels”
Category 608: Master – Appliqued Technique, Machine Quilted 1st Place: Zita Warmke, Grant, OK. “How Does Your Garden Grow”
Category 609: Master – Mixed Technique, Machine Quilted 1st Place: Nancy Glaspie – Mt. Pleasant, TX. “Martha’s Library”
2nd Place: Nancy Glaspie – Mt. Pleasant, TX. “A Christmas Story”
Category 610: Artisan – Pieced Technique, Machine Quilted 1st Place: Becky Brazeal, Paris, TX. “Granny Squared”
2nd Place: Susan Swint, Paris, TX. “Rancher’s Repose”
3rd Place: Debbie Janeway, Blossom, TX. “Charming Christmas Tree”
Category 612: Artisan – Mixed Technique, Machine Quilted 1st Place: Stephanie Hanson, McKinney, TX. “My Vintage Linens”
2nd Place: Debra Hodsdon, Paris, TX. “Mud Season Y’all”
3rd Place: Debra Hodsdon, Paris, TX. “Hungry Caterpillar”
Category 700: Miniature (size 24”X24” or smaller) 1st Place: Stephanie Hanson, McKinney, TX. “Stars”
2nd Place: Diane Ridge, Paris, TX. “Pumpkin Patch”
3rd Place: Nancy Gibson, Lindale, TX. “Flying Geese”
Hon. Mention: Carolyn Cosgriff, Plano, TX. “Going Along Swimmingly”
Category 800: My First Quilt
1st Place: Kim Harrison, Canton, TX. “Western”
Special Awards
Best of Show: Jill Isakson, McKinney, TX. “My Lucky Stars” Eiffel Award: Peggy Murdock, Fruitvale, TX. “Texas Quilt” Viewer’s Choice: Becky Milford, Blossom, TX. “Bonnet Girls” NACQJ (National Association of Certified Quilt Judges)
Donna Winn, Paris, TX. “My Scrappy Quilt”
Most Courageous: Lynn Eggers, Paris, TX. “Mr. Chillingsworth”
100 Club Winners
Fire Quilt: Lisa Moore Kee EMS Quilt: Lisa Bureau Police Quilt: Tammie Brock
