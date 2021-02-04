City Manager Grayson Path has recommended Richard Salter, special agent in charge for the Drug Enforcement Administration’s Omaha Division, to take on the role of police chief following the retirement of Bob Hundley.
The Paris City Council will make a decision at their Monday meeting.
Salter was interviewed in January by a panel of six community members and his primary focus was his background in drug enforcement with the DEA, detailing how his training there has prepared him to handle difficult situations.
He also touched on his education, mentioning his degree in criminal justice and continuing education and cited his knowledge of the demographics of the Paris community and its main industries, bringing up Kimberly-Clark and Campbell Soup, and he said he wanted to work in a smaller community like Paris where residents are more centralized.
