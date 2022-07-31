After leaving my doctor’s office with an order to get an X-ray on the damaged middle finger of my left hand, I drove across the street to an imaging center. I wondered why I had to go there, since there was an emergency room in the building across from his office only a hundred yards away.
Nurse Calpurnia explained in her office.
“You have to go to the imaging center down the street.”
“That’s no explanation.”
“Not much of one, is it? I’ll send this over there right now, but you have to take this piece of paper to show them.”
“Can’t you just send them a copy of it along with your email?”
“They have to have a hard copy.”
“They don’t have printers in that office?”
“I’m sure they do.” She hammered the keyboard for a good three minutes. “You’re good to go.”
Still somewhat bewildered, I drove to the imaging center and went inside to find the waiting room completely empty, except for a man at the check-in window.
He had a crutch in his left armpit and spoke through a thick mask.
“I can’t just get an X-ray?”
The masked nurse behind the window held a hand up to her ear.
“What did you say?”
He leaned against the glass and lowered his mask with one finger.
“I said, I can’t get an X-ray without an appointment?”
She slid the glass aside and lowered her mask, for better communication.
“You can’t get an X-ray without an appointment and we’re all booked up.”
I glanced around the room again. Maybe the patients were under the chairs, or possibly incredibly small.
His shoulders slumped.
“So I have to see my doctor and have him send me over here.”
“That’s right.”
Sighing, he turned and limped over to one of many empty chairs and dialed his phone.
“Yep, this is Bill Withers, and I need to make an appointment…”
My turn,
“Can I help you sir?” Her mask was still down.
“My doctor sent me over here with these orders for an X-ray.”
“Name?” She was already typing.
I told her. She held out a hand
“Orders?”
“Yep. There you are.”
I couldn’t help myself and spoke a little louder than necessary.
“I was just in his office and he called over about five minutes ago.”
“I see that.”
Realizing I’d held up my injured middle finger as a visual aid, I apologized.
“I wasn’t being rude. This is the digit I broke.”
“It’s broken?”
“Well, frankly, I don’t know. It hurts and it doesn’t work right.”
“Fine. Have a seat and they’ll call for you in a minute.”
The man on the phone grew red in the face.
“You got an appointment only a few minutes ago?”
“Yeah, but they say you have to see your doctor first.”
“The doctor can’t fix my broken toe until he sees the X-ray.”
“Catch -22. Seems like common sense to come here first, doesn’t it?”
“That’s what I did!” He was red as a tomato. “I can’t see why they can’t call him while I’m here so he can tell them to shoot a picture that I can bring with me.”
“I’d bet they can email it.” I shouldn’t have goaded him like that, but I was getting kinda bored.
A door opened.
“Mr. Wortham?”
I followed a nurse down a silent hall and directly into the X-ray room. She asked for my bona-fides and then noticed my wedding ring.
“You need to take that off.”
“It won’t come off. Broke that knuckle not long after I was married.”
“You’re not supposed to be wearing jewelry.”
“What if I had a nail in the other hand and you had to X-ray that one? Would it matter if there was metal in it?”
“Of course not. That’s why you would be here.”
“So it won’t hurt to have the ring on when you shoot this broken finger.”
She sighed as if the weight of the world rested on her shoulders.
“Okay. Put your hand here.”
I complied and she hid in a bunker, then emerged.
“I’ll send this over to your doctor’s office. He’ll read it and get back with you tomorrow.”
I left, fully expecting to see the limping man’s head had exploded while I was inside. The waiting room was empty and the sliding door in front of the receptionist’s desk was still open.
She was on the phone.
“No, we don’t have any more openings today, have your doctor call…”
Finger still swollen, sore, and throbbing, I went home to await the results. My doctor’s PA called the next day. “There’s nothing wrong with your finger.”
“I beg to differ.”
“Would you like for us to refer you to a specialist?”
“First base,” I said, referring to the old Abbott and Costello baseball roundabout routine.
Typing at a frantic pace on her end, she didn’t hear my response.
“All right. I sent a note to the doctor and he’ll forward a request to a specialist who will call you tomorrow to set up an appointment. Would you like some pain pills?”
“All of them.”
“So you’re hurting?”
“This is all giving me a massive headache.”
“I’ll call something in.”
“Don’t.”
“There. The pharmacy will call you when it’s ready.”
That was Thursday of last week. At this writing on Wednesday, my finger is still swollen, won’t bend properly, and hurts like the dickens each morning. I just got a text that two prescriptions of narcotics are at the drugstore, along with a second text from the doctor’s office with the name of a specialist I need to call.
More to follow as I do my best not to show my injured middle finger to my doctor when I go to pick up those X-rays on a disk this afternoon, before tomorrow’s appointment.
They’re in a hurry to get them…
Reavis Z. Wortham is an award-winning novelist and outdoor writer with family ties to Lamar County. He is the author of “The Texas Job.”
