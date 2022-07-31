After leaving my doctor’s office with an order to get an X-ray on the damaged middle finger of my left hand, I drove across the street to an imaging center. I wondered why I had to go there, since there was an emergency room in the building across from his office only a hundred yards away.

Nurse Calpurnia explained in her office.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.