Robyn Lynn Zimmerman, 52, of Paris, Texas, went to be with the Lord on Sept. 15, 2021, at Paris Regional Medical Center, with her loving family by her side.
Robyn was born on Dec. 28, 1968, in Wichita, Kansas, to Russell Leon Carroll and Rebecca Ann Sulcer Carroll.
Robyn worked as an ER Nurse for several years before managing her husband, Dr. Robert Zimmerman's medical office.
Robyn was preceded in death by her husband, the love of her life, Dr. Robert Zimmerman.
Left to cherish her memories are her son, Garrett Lane Vick and wife, Bethany; daughter, Victoria Elizabeth Zimmerman; and son, Thomas Zimmerman and wife, Romy, all from Paris, Texas. Also, her parents, Rebecca Ann and Russell Leon Carroll; a sister, Carrie Carroll Cobb; nephews, John Robert Zimmerman, Michael George Zimmerman and wife, Karina; and niece, Olivia Cobb.
A PRIVATE visitation will be held on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, at Covenant Christian Church for family members ONLY. Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. at Covenant Christian Church with Pastor Steve Russell officiating.
Services are provided by Roden-Pryor Funeral Home, 1929 Bonham Street, Paris, Texas.
Digital currencies, or cryptocurrencies, let people buy goods and services or trade for profit using an online ledger with strong cryptography to secure online transactions, according to NerdWallet. More than 10,000 different cryptocurrencies are traded publicly, according to CoinMarketCap.com, and the total value of all cryptocurrencies on Aug. 18 was more than $1.9 trillion. Do you believe cryptocurrencies are a good investment?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.