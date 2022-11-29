NOV. 23 to NOV. 29
FD Assist EMS
Nov. 26
9:39 to 9:47 a.m., 465 13th St. NW.
2:01 to 2:12 p.m., 1900 Bonham St.
Structure Fire, Alarm, Smoke
Nov. 23
1:33 to 1:38 p.m., 919 Firzhugh Ave.
5:34 to 5:47 p.m., 865 Deshong Drive.
Nov. 24
7:42 to 8:05 a.m., 637 E. Price St.
Vehicle Fire
Nov. 28
7:38 to 7:53 a.m., 375 Stone Ave.
8:20 to 8:34 p.m., 1805 Nonham St.
First Responder-Paris
Nov. 23
6:11 to 6:28 a.m., 241 3rd St. NE.
8:41 to 8:52 a.m., 541 4th St. NW.
11:40 to 11:52 a.m., 241 3rd St. NE.
11:49 to a.m., to 12:04 p.m., 2907 Tigertown Road.
12:26 to 12:50 p.m., 575 S. Main St.
3:09 to 3:18 p.m., 2896 Lewis Lane.
8:10 to 8:19 p.m., 1720 N. Collegiate Drive.
8:43 to 8:57 p.m., 2885 Stillhouse Road.
10:46 to 11:09 p.m., 765 17th St. NE.
Nov. 24
1:21 to 1:36 a.m., 2151 Bonham St.
2:54 to 3:15 a.m., 206 11th St. NE.
2:55 to 2:58 a.m., 1920 FR 195.
4:17 to 4:43 a.m., 335 21st
St. NE.
1:22 to 1:36 p.m., 610 Deshong Drive.
2;14 to 2:34 p.m., 725 11th St. NE.
10:20 to 10:46 p.m., 2605 Crescent Lane.
Nov. 25
12:17 to 12:51 a.m., Polk St.reet.
8:30 to 8:47 a.m., 1907 Lamar Ave.
11:51 a.m., to 12:03 p.m., 2885 Stillhouse Road.
2:49 to 3:10 p.m., 7010 Wendy Lane.
6:54 to 7:11 p.m., 650 7th St. SW.
7:24 to 7:43 p.m., 50 23rd St. NW.
Nov. 26
12:12 to 12:19 a.m., 1105 NE Loop 286.
2:10 to 2:34 a.m., 201 W. Cherry St.
2:31 to 2:40 a.m., 139 11th St. NE.
3:33 to 4:04 a.m., Stone Avenue.
11:44 to 11:55 a.m., 1130 3rd St. SE.
12:57 to 1:05 p.m., 3755 NE Loop 286.
2:18 to 2:21 p.m., 315 42nd St. NE.
9:54 to 10:09 p.m., 1436 W. Shiloh St.
11:25 to 11:39 p.m., 1805 Bella Vista Dr.
Nov. 27
5:05 to 5:20 p.m., 750 Bonham St.
5:38 5:49 p.m., 2885 Stillhouse Road
Nov. 28
8:01 to 8:21 a.m., 360 9th St. Se.
9:58 to 10:10 a.m., 170 44th St. SW.
10:46 to 10:50 a.m., 1800
FR 195.
11:14 to 11:39 a.m., 927 S. Collegiae Drive.
11:24 to 11:43 a.m., 350 21st St. NE.
11:30 to 11:44 a.m., 730 Fairway St.
12:07 to 12:27 p.m., 1920 W. Cherry St.
3:57 to 4:16 p.m., 3975 Askins Road.
10:18 to 10:36 p.m., 2900 S. Church St.
11:27 to 11:51 p.m., 627 E. Price St.
Vehicle Crash with Injury
Nov. 23
4:37 to 4:49 p.m., 2298 S. Collegiate Drive.
Nov. 24
2:11 to 3:39 p.m., 1400 Old Kefferson Road.
Nov. 25
11:32 to 11:52 p.m., 1950 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.
4:24 to 5:36 p.m., 10400 US Highway 82.
Nov. 27
4:01 to 4:51 a.m., 4449 FR 1184, Lamar County.
5:58 to 6:49 p.m., 125 CR 44060, Lamar County
Nov. 28
1:42 to 2:08 a.m., 7980 Highway 19/24.
7:08 to 8:17 p.m., 12900 Highway 271 N.
Public Service
Nov. 23
11:13 to 11:28 a.m., 3125 Clarksville St.
12:29 to 12:50 p.m., 335 21st St. NE.
Nov. 24
4:16 to 4:28 p.m., 3125 Clarksville St.
Nov. 25
10:43 to 11:05 a.m., 814 14th St. NE.
Nov. 26
6:30 to 6:38 p.m., 655 3rd St. SW.
Nov. 27
4:06 to 4:10 p.m., 2565 W. austin St.
4:22 to 4:33 p.m., 2685 Hubbard St.
Nov. 28
5:07 yo 5:14 p.m., 1365 W. austin St.
Motor Vehicle Accident with Injury
Nov. 24
12:05 to 12:06 p.m., 3924 Highway 271 N.
