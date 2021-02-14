Paris City Council has approved a notice of intent to sell $46 million in certificates of obligation as early as April 12 and increase sewer rates in support of a $60 million-plus renovation of the city’s wastewater treatment plant.
“This notice of intent gives voters the opportunity, if they so feel, to petition you to take this to a bond election,” bond consultant Mark McLiney with Samco Capital Markets told council members last week. “We don’t think that’s something that will happen because this is not reflective on your tax rate.”
Payment of certificates of obligation will come from the utilities budget supported by sales and not from the general budget supported by taxes.
Through a notice of intent resolution, the council authorized McLiney and city staff to proceed with a bond rating, secure purchasers and put together offering documents complete with interest rate and annual bond payment for council approval and the issuance of bonds at an April 12 meeting.
To support payment of the certificates of obligation, councilors approved a semi-annual sewer rate increase for city water users.
Residents who use 2,000 gallons of water a month will see a sewer rate increase of $1.59 in April, another $1.72 in October, $1.86 in April 2022, 89 cents in October 2022 with potential increases on a semi-annual basis for a total $13.94 increase over the course of six years. The current bill is $18.62, bringing monthly sewer bills to $32.56 in April 2026.
Those who use 5,000 gallons of water a month would see an increase of $3.95 a month in April and another $4.29 in October, $4.63 in April 22 and $2.21 in October 22 with increases on a semi-annual basis for a total increase of $34.62 over the course of six years. The current bill is $46.33, bringing monthly sewer bills to $80.95 in April 2026.
In other action Monday, the council appointed Lloyd Fry to fill a vacancy on the Traffic Commission and Myers Hurt to fill a spot on the Library Board.
