During a ski vacation in Red River when our girls were kids, Taz’s best friend Hanna, joined us on one trip. Hardheaded, she didn’t listen when I kept telling her to ski in the middle of the narrow runs instead of right at the edge of a steep, snow-covered drop off. I told her about six times before it happened.
“Hanna! I said get away…”
The Redhead gasped at the same time the twelve-year-old disappeared over the sharp edge. I slid to a stop, looked over, and saw her buried to her waist in snow about four feet below. She could barely move and the words came out of my head before I registered my thought
“I don’t know how I’m gonna get you out of there.”
Then I remembered, she wailed…
•••
Forty years earlier, I led the way through the fall woods as leaves drifted down from the hardwoods stretching far overhead.
“This way.”
Cousin stepped on a stick that cracked like a rifle shot.
“To what?”
“To nothing, it’s just the way I’m going.”
Little Brother’s voice came from behind.
“Dad’s going the other way.”
I glanced over my shoulder to see the Old Man with a .22 over his shoulder, scanning the tree limbs. It wasn’t a serious hunt, because three kids tramping through the woods will usually scare all the game into the next county. Our day was nothing more than an outing to get us kids out into the country.
Leaves fell like papery snow and covered the ground, adding to the thick layer of humus underfoot. I followed a game trail that cloudy day toward a deep draw up ahead. That’s what we call ravines or gullies in Northeast Texas.
A downed limb covered by a thick layer of leaves covered a narrow section of the draw that was too wide to jump. The blowdown looked like solid footing, but I knew better.
“Hey, Rocky. Let’s go to the other side.”
Little Brother joined me.
“What’s over there?”
“This trail.”
“Daddy’s going that way.”
“We’ll meet him over there.” I flipped my hand in a vague wave. “See, the trail goes down there and I think this draw gets shallow down there. We can climb down and across then.”
“So why don’t we just stay on this side?”
His suspicions had me stymied. It was Cousin who came to the rescue.
“Uncle Sonny’s got the rifle. If we go on that side, the squirrels will see us and turn around the limbs, then he can shoot them.”
Little Brother studied the layered leaves.
“You think that’ll hold us?”
“Sure.” I shrugged. “It’s solid.”
“Then why don’t you go first?”
I was getting frustrated at the way he was acting. He usually went along with every idea we had, and despite falling off the chicken house when we said he could fly, or running into a snake when we said it was all right to crawl through a brush pile, or rolling downhill in an empty barrel so hard and fast that he puked up twenty cents in pennies he’d swallowed when he was two, I could usually persuade him that my ideas were valid.
“Because since I’m the oldest, I always go first.” I glanced over to see the Old Man with his back to us. His attention was focused on a pecan tree. “Here I am giving you a chance to be the line leader, and you won’t go. Fine then. Cousin, you go first.”
He stepped forward, but Little Brother jumped in front of him.
“I’ll go!”
As one, Cousin and I stepped back.
Little Brother put one tentative foot on the edge of the leaf bridge. It gave very little. He stepped harder, and it held.
“Come on!”
He waved an arm and put his full weight onto the natural span … and disappeared with a crash of breaking limbs.
A shrill shriek filled the air, echoing through the woods. The Old Man appeared beside us with startling speed.
“What happened?”
I swallowed.
“Uh, he stepped off on those leaves and fell through.”
Cutting his eyes toward me, the Old Men walked to the edge and looked down to find little brother standing six feet below in a thick tangle of limbs, vines and brush. “What’re you doing down there?”
The Old Man turned to look at me and Cousin. Whistling The Beat Goes On, I feigned innocence and studied the squirrel-free limbs overhead. Cousin found something interesting on the ground at his feet.
The tangle around was so thick Little Brother couldn’t push his way out. The Old Man knelt on one knee and extended his hand. Little Brother’s eight-year-old reach was too short. Unloading his rifle and laying it several feet away, the Old Man dropped to his stomach.
“Take my hands.”
He grunted and pulled Little Brother high enough to dig both elbows into the humus. Getting to his knees, he grunted again and fell backward, pulling Little Brother with him.
•••
…there on the cold, snowy mountain in Red River, a young man joined me and looked over the edge to see Hanna’s frightened face. He shook his head.
“This is gonna be a problem.”
“Do what I do. Hanna give us your hands.”
Together the Good Samaritan and I knelt, reached waaayyy down, took her hands, and fell over backward, dragging a frightened and ashamed teenager onto the packed snow.
I lay there laughing, while the girls commiserated, and thanked the Old Man for a lesson I’d used only twice since that day in the October woods.
Reavis Z. Wortham is an award-winning novelist and outdoor writer with family ties to Lamar County. He is the author of “Laying Bones.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.