SEP 2 to SEP. 6
Structure Fire, Alarm, Smoke
Sep. 3
2:33 to 3:28 a.m., 1940 W. Shiloh St.
7 to 7:48 a.m., 19th Street NW/Shiloh Street.
2:36 to 2:55 p.m., 919 Fitzhugh St.
3:48 to 4:25 p.m., 248 2nd St. SW.
3:50 to 4:09 p.m., 5125 Amherst Court.
5:18 to 5:31 p.m., 624 5th St. NE.
7:40 to 7:43 p.m., 2232 Simpson St.
Sep. 4
1:04 to 1:29 a.m., 351 8th St. NE.
1:05 to 1:06 a.m., 800 Pine Bluff St.
11;17 to 11:29 p.m., 1015 28th St. SE.
Vehicle Fire
Sep. 3
11:29 to 11:57 a.m., 2700 Lamar Ave.
Grass/Brush Fire
Sep. 5
6:27 to 6:41 p.m., 905 13th St. NE.
First Responder-Paris
Sep. 2
6 tp 6:15 a.m., 633 Stone Ave.
10:36 to 10:54 a.m., 1410 Stillhouse Road.
Sep. 3
8:19 to 8:43 a.m., 2900 Stillhouse Road.
9:07 to 9:28 a.m., 2900 Stillhouse Road.
10:40 to 10:58 a.m., 1812 E. Cherry St.
11:51 a.m., to 12:01 p.m., 1306 Bonham St.
12:19 to 12:39 p.m., 150 47th St. SE.
12:24 to 12:35 p.m., 3410 Clarksville St.
2:13 to 2:37 p.m., 2201 E. Price St.
4:10 to 4:36 p.m., 839 4th St. SW.
8:32 to 8:51 p.m., 2990 Pine Mill Road.
9:56 to 11:10 p.m., 2346 Hubbard St.
Sep. 4
4 to 4:20 a.m., 1400 W. Washington St.
10:04 to 10:18 a.m., 920 5th St. NE.
11:25 to 11:50 a.m., 1436 W. Shiloh St.
12:48 to 1 p.m., 3125 Clarksville St.
12:57 to 1:40 p.m., 2424 Graham St.
1:21 to 1:37 p.m., 1310 Clarksville St.
1:52 to 2:06 p.m., 803 3rd St. NW.
3 to 3:11 p.m., 3215 Clarksville St.
3:51 to 4:03 p.m., 645 Wilburn St.
4:36 to 4:48 p.m., 3125 Clarksville st.
8;39 to 8:47 p.m., 720 Medalist Drive.
8:40 to 9:01 p.m., 1420 27th St. NE.
8:59 to 9:10 p.m., 545 15th St. SE.
Sep. 5
7:59 to 8:04 a.m., 2990 Pine Mill Road.
8:09 to 8:25 a.m., 2900 Stillhouse Road.
10:22 to 10:44 a.m., 633 Stone Ave.
2:48 to 3:06 p.m., 29000 Stillhouse Road.
4:37 to 4:58 p.m., 4135 Primrose Lane.
5:17 to 5:25 p.m., 2671 N. Main St.
8:56 to 9:06 p.m., 1718 Hubbard Drive.
9:42 to 9:47 p.m., 3905 Bonham St.
11:33 to 11:51 p.m., 1259 Bonham St.
Sep. 6
5:53 to 6:11 a.m., 425 35th St. NE.
Vehicle Crash with Injury
Sep. 2
3;14 to 3:42 p.m., 800 NE Loop 286.
Sep. 5
2:03 to 2:22 p.m., 8000 FR 905.
8:37 to 8:51 p.m., 6th St. SW/ W. Washington Street.
Haz-Mat Incident
Sep. 3
1:23 to 1:42 p.m., 1025 Polk St.
Public Service
Sep. 3
5:33 to 5:48 a.m., 2810 Clark Lane.
7:25 to 7:44 a.m., 935 Medalist Drive.
Sep. 4
3:50 to 4:09 p.m., 2810 Stillhouse Road.
Sep. 5
5:51 to 6:02 a.m., 1306 Bonham St.
8:38 to 8:58 a.m., 4255 Sunrise Drive.
10:04 to 10:15 p.m., 3414 Clarksville St.
Sep. 6
12:33 to 12:51 a.m., 4255 Sunrise Drive.
