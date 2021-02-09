BONHAM — A vaccination clinic in Bonham slated for Wednesday is postponed until Feb. 24 due to expected inclement weather, officials said.
All who were originally scheduled for the Wednesday clinic will now have the same appointment time between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Feb. 24, according to the Fannin County Office of Emergency Management.
The National Weather Service in Fort Worth has placed the region under a winter weather advisory today, and freezing rain is expected Wednesday into Thursday.
"Due to the winter weather forecast, the immediate safety of the citizens traveling in hazardous conditions is top priority. Again, the citizens that have been contacted by the Fannin County Covid Vaccine Scheduling Center slated for tomorrow have the same appointment time, but will be moved to Wednesday 02/24/2021," a news release states.
For information on the Covid-19 virus, visit co.fannin.tx.us as well as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention at cdc.gov and Texas Department of State Health Services at dshs.texas.gov.
