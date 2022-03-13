W.C. Dodson, of Dodson & Dudley architects, created his most complex facade when he designed the 1888 Fannin County Courthouse in the Second Empire Style. The county’s sixth courthouse has seen many changes in its 134 years of existence.
The 1888 courthouse served the citizens of Fannin County well for 40 years, but on Dec. 31, 1929, a fire started in the cupola and quickly spread throughout the tower and roof. The 1930 remodeling greatly altered the external appearance. Gone were the cupola and clock tower. The steep gables and supporting stone columns were removed, and the roof was flattened.
In 1964, the county commissioners decided that the 76-year-old building was in need of modernization. All the windows and doors were replaced with aluminum and glass units, and the exterior was sheathed in a neutral colored Lueders stone with green panels inserted beneath each window unit. A dedication ceremony was held on Oct. 20, 1966, with a special address given by John Connally, governor of Texas.
Today, the county courthouse facade and inside have been restored to its 1888 grandeur.
President Joe Biden has decided to ban Russian oil imports, toughening the toll on Russia's economy in retaliation for its invasion of Ukraine. The United States generally imports about 100,000 barrels a day from Russia, only about 5% of Russia's crude oil exports, according to Rystad Energy. Last year, roughly 8% of U.S. imports of oil and petroleum products came from Russia. Gas prices have been rising for weeks due to the conflict and in anticipation of potential sanctions on the Russian energy sector. The U.S. national average for a gallon of gasoline soared 45 cents a gallon in the past week and topped $4.06 on Monday, according to auto club AAA. Should the US ban Russian oil imports over Ukraine war?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.