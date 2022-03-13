W.C. Dodson, of Dodson & Dudley architects, created his most complex facade when he designed the 1888 Fannin County Courthouse in the Second Empire Style. The county’s sixth courthouse has seen many changes in its 134 years of existence.

The 1888 courthouse served the citizens of Fannin County well for 40 years, but on Dec. 31, 1929, a fire started in the cupola and quickly spread throughout the tower and roof. The 1930 remodeling greatly altered the external appearance. Gone were the cupola and clock tower. The steep gables and supporting stone columns were removed, and the roof was flattened.

In 1964, the county commissioners decided that the 76-year-old building was in need of modernization. All the windows and doors were replaced with aluminum and glass units, and the exterior was sheathed in a neutral colored Lueders stone with green panels inserted beneath each window unit. A dedication ceremony was held on Oct. 20, 1966, with a special address given by John Connally, governor of Texas.

Today, the county courthouse facade and inside have been restored to its 1888 grandeur.

