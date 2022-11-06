1st and 2nd Grade Students of the Month. Front Row, from left: 1st grade - Jorge Martinez, Nova’Lee Roth and Carter Bethea. Middle Row: 1st grade - Daniela Perea Gonzalez, Annie Kerby, Ashtyn Chaverria, Amelia Reed, Gatlin Piper, Qyncie Hayden and Chris Wallace. Back Row: 2nd grade- Abby Sills, Misaiah Santerle, Greyson Dunning, Gabriel Sanchez, Aubree Savage, Zuley Oliva, Brynlee Kyle, Elizabeth Kelley, Beau Hernandez and
3rd & 4th Grade Students of the Month/Cat Squad, Front Row from left: 3rd grade - Sadie Rea, Kynzlee Ibarra, Jaiah Dabbs, McKenzie Ellis, Allison Burton, McKayla Ellis, Kaicen Guerrero, and Grayson Bunch. Not Pictured - Sloane Withers. Back Row: 4th grade - King Scudder, Tommy Cortines, Madalynn “Maddie” Vasquez, Ford Lindsey, Omar Crussell, Alexander Thomas and E’Lajah Pittman. Not Pictured - Aliyah Pippin and Serenity Jenkins.
Aikin Kindergarten Students of the Month: Front Row, from left: Olivia Smith, Rylee Stanley, Sayre Luna and Allie Williams. Back Row: Aniya Smith, Kreed Brown, William Kerby, Reagan Newman and Montray Norris
Aikin Elementary is excited to announce the Students of the Month for October. Each homeroom teacher nominates one student who displays outstanding character, behavior, and attitude. These students receive a certificate, special recognition in monthly assemblies, and their photos on the Student of the Month bulletin board for all to see. Students in 3rd & 4th grade earn membership into the Cat Squad and a t- shirt to wear as they serve as ambassadors and assist with special activities. Students in Kindergarten-2nd grade receive a special prize and enjoy a pizza party with Aikin school counselors Laurie Bult and Lindsey Jones. The Student of the Month/Cat Squad is funded by the Aikin Parent Association.
