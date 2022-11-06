Aikin Elementary is excited to announce the Students of the Month for October. Each homeroom teacher nominates one student who displays outstanding character, behavior, and attitude. These students receive a certificate, special recognition in monthly assemblies, and their photos on the Student of the Month bulletin board for all to see. Students in 3rd & 4th grade earn membership into the Cat Squad and a t- shirt to wear as they serve as ambassadors and assist with special activities. Students in Kindergarten-2nd grade receive a special prize and enjoy a pizza party with Aikin school counselors Laurie Bult and Lindsey Jones. The Student of the Month/Cat Squad is funded by the Aikin Parent Association.

