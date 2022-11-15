NOV. 10 to NOV. 15
Structure Dire, Alarm, Smoke
Nov. 14
9:25 to 9:31 a.m., 1010 29th St. SE.
11:19 to 11:31 a.m., 326 S. Main St.
7:33 to 8:09 p.m., 336 14th St. NE.
Unknown Problem/Man Down
Nov. 12
7:01 to 7:12 p.m., 1720 N. Collegiate Drive.
First Responders-Paris
Nov. 10
7:23 to 8 a.m., 770 41st St. SW.
9:04 to 9:24 a.m., 2885 Stillhouse Road.
2:43 to 3:09 p.m., 1240 20th St. NE.
3:14 to 3:19 p.m., 2211 College St.
3:19 to 3:52 p.m., 635 26h St. NE.
6:37 to 6:53 p.m., 1436 W. Shiloh St.
11:05 to 11:28 p.m., 720 25th St. SW.
11:46 p.m., to 12:06 a.m., 3125 Clarksville St.
Nov. 11
2:29 to 2:37 a.m., 710 12th St. SE.
3:48 to 4:06 a.m., 3125 Clarksville St.
7:40 to 7:54 a.m., 450 4th St. SW.
11:43 a.m., to 12:49 p.m., 2900 Stillhouse Road.
12:39 to 1:09 p.m., 2935 Kessler Drive.
6:23 to 6:32 p.m., 1244 12th St. Se.
Nov. 12
6:49 to 7:26 a.m., 2410 Stillhouse Road.
8:21 to 8:38 a.m., 1110 36th St. SE.
10:32 to 10:42 a.m., 2501 N. Main St.
1:02 to 1:12 p.m., 243 12th St. NE
1:28 to 1:47 p.m., 301 13th St. SW.
2:37 to 3:03 p.m., 2885 Stillhouse Road.
3:18 to 4:28 p.m., 1351 10th St. NE.
4:40 to 5:04 p.m., 3074 Pride Circle.
11:39 p.m., to 12: 02 a.m., 425 27th St. NW.
Nov. 13
9:36 to 9:54 a.m., 541 4th St. NW.
11:09 to 11:25 a.m., 3410 N. Main St.
7:04 to 7:12 p.m., 625 42nd St. Se.
8:06 to 8:23 p.m., 1525 Margaret St.
8:50 to 9:01 p.m., 2885 Stillhouse Road.
Nov. 14
3:32 to 3:47 a.m., 610 Deshong Drive.
4:39 to 4:43 a.m., 205 10th St. NE.
8:45 to 9:03 a.m., 1722 Fitzhugh Ave.
10:21 to 10:29 a.m., 862 Fitzhugh Ave,
10:29 to 10:42 a.m., 633 Stone Ave.
11:18 to 11:33 a.m., 1128 Clarksville St.
6:28 to 6:36 p.m., 323 6th St. SE.
6:33 to 6:45 p.m., 2180 E. Cherry St.
9:49 to 10:04 p.m., 3125 Clarksville St.
Vehicle Crash With Injury
Nov. 11
7:47 to 8:25 a.m., 3500 Pine Mill road.
7:53 to 8:22 a.m., 226 20th St. SE.
4:44 to 5:14 p.m., 3090 Clarksville St.
11:23 to 11:54 p.m., 6815 Highway 271 S., Lamar County.
Nov. 12
6:15 to 6:35 p.m., 3200 NE Loop 286.
Nov. 13
7:08 to 7:57 p.m., 2800 FR 79.
Nov. 14
9:29 to 9:35 a.m., 3855 Lamar Ave.
Haz-Mat Incident
Nov. 12
3:43 to 3:58 p.m., N. Main Street/Loop 286.
Public Service
Nov. 10
8:53 to 9:31 a.m., 625 W. Kaufman St.
1:15 to 2:09 p.m., 2675 41st St. SE.
Nov. 11
6:39 to 6:46 a.m., 1306 Bonham St.
6:46 to 11:35 a.m., 3250 S. Church St.
9:24 to 10:02 a.m., 1350 6th St. NE.
Nov. 12
6 to 6:22 p.m., 1351 10th St. NE.
9:45 to 9:45 p.m., Paris fire Department Station.
Nov. 13
10:29 to 10:45 a.m., 2180 E. Cherry St.
2:27 to 2:35 p.m., 320 Stone Ave.
4:36 to 4:43 p.m., 2470 Beverly Drive.
Nov. 14
7:58 to 8:28 p.m., 1221 W. Cherry St.
Nov. 15
1:26 to 1:42 a.m., 3125 Clarksville St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.