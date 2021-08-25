A Lamar County jury on Tuesday handed a 20-year sentence for injury to a child to a man with a criminal history for child abuse, according to Assistant District Attorney Kaminar.
The 10-man, two-woman jury found Justin Ryan Myers, 29, of Paris, guilty of the state jail felony after a two-day trial.
For more information on this story, see the Thursday edition of The Paris News.
