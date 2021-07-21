The splashpad in downtown Paris has turned on the valves, according to Dave Osborne, the facilities director for the First United Methodist Church of Paris.
The park, located at 322 Lamar Ave., has been closed for well over a year thanks to Covid-19 restrictions and some needed repairs, but now has re-opened, Osborne said.
"The splashpad pipes have been repaired," the church posted on their Facebook page. "We are officially open and fully operational. Thank you for your understanding and patience."
The park is open from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. and is free to use.
