The Paris Visitors and Convention Council and Visit Paris,Texas will host a series of free concerts this summer in downtown Paris on the square beginning Thursday.
“The 903 Sun Sets concert series will be on the square, right in the heart of Paris, with a beer garden, food trucks and vendors surrounding the fountain,” said Paul Allen with the V&CC. “All are welcome to bring a chair or blankets to enjoy the sunset with friends and good music.”
Event organizers will close the square to all vehicle traffic at 4 p.m. the day of the concert, and the music kicks off at 6:30 p.m. Drivers through downtown are advised to follow all detour signs.
The show is free to the public. For more information, visit https://www.paristexas.gov/.
Guaranty Bank & Trust will sponsor the beer garden on the west side of the square. Water and other merchandise will also be available on that side. A VIP lounge is located in the Chamber of Commerce building. A variety of vendors and food trucks will be located to the east and south sides of the square.
The stage is to be located on the north side of the square.
The first concert will feature singer/songwriter Mike Ryan.
The San Antonio, Texas, native, named as an artist “...with critically-acclaimed albums and singles...” by the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, has garnered an impressive 200 million career streams to date with 26 of his songs racking up over one million streams each and 13 of those with over 5 million streams. The singer-songwriter’s music has been featured by Apple Music’s Breaking Country Playlist, Pandora’s Artist To Watch, SiriusXM “The Highway,” Austin City Limits, and he performed during a special broadcast live from the White House.
For more information, visit https://mikeryanband.com.
Opening act for Mike Ryan is to be the Jared Mitchell Band.
Sponsors for the series include Jay Hodge Motors, VisitParis.com, Texas Furniture and Appliance, First Federal Community Bank, Liberty National Bank, MAU WorkForce Solutions, Paris Chevrolet, Buffalo Joe’s, Choctaw Casino/Resort, Stone Title Company Inc., United Country Real Estate, Alta Terra Realty and Action LLC, HealthCare Express, Glass Lands & Homes, 93.9 KOYN, Payne Media Group, K95.5, Farmers Bank & Trust, Zamora Insurance, Legend Bank, Scott’s Collision Repair, Paris Downtown Association, Hole in the Wall, Pynes Outdoor Equipment, 92.7Kiss.FM, Guaranty Bank & Trust, South Main Iron, Big Country Farm Center and Trashy Business.
Other concerts in the 903 Sun Sets Series include Cody Canada and the Departed on June 30, with opening act Holly Beth; and Tyler Bryant and The Shakedown with opener Rue 82 on July 21.
For information on available vendor spaces, contact paul@paristexas.com for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.