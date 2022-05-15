As ridership on Paris Metro, the city’s fixed route transit service, continues its recovery after two years of reduced ridership brought on by Covid-19, local officials with the nonprofit organization have announced it will be moving its headquarters to another location in the city.
“We have purchased property in the 1600 block of Clarksville Street and are waiting on approval from TxDOT to go out for bids on a renovation of the building,” said Sheena Record, transportation coordinator for Ark-Tex Council of Governments and head of the Paris office of ATCOG’s Rural Transit District. “It will take time to get it approved, but we are all excited about the move. The building currently vacant, but the property is on the route, has plenty of parking for all the buses and the building is 900 square feet, enough for offices, supply storage, a conference room, a lobby with two ticket windows, restrooms for the staff and for the public and a break room for the drivers. Hopefully, we can go out for bids soon and start the renovations.”
Once the move to the new headquarters is accomplished, Record said, Paris Metro will begin working toward the planning and execution of a route study, to determine if the current routes and its stops are meeting the needs of the people of Paris. That process could take up to two years, she added.
“Prior to Covid, we made about 180 to 200 trips a day,” said Record. “During the pandemic it was between 40 and 80 trips a day, and we were running the routes on a reduced schedule to allow for cleaning of the buses. Now we are back to a full schedule, 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., Monday through Friday and are up to about 160 trips a day. That’s not quite where we were before, but we are getting there.”
“It’s been exciting to see more people outside waiting for buses,” she added. “And now it’s coming into summer; that mean more families will be riding the buses so we expect numbers to go up.”
Paris Metro was created in 2016 through the Ark-Tex Council of Governments and is funded by the Texas Department of Transportation and the Federal Transit Administration. Locally, it is sponsored and supported by a number of stakeholders, businesses and non-profits, with an interest in seeing their employees and clients in Paris have access to reliable transportation.
Fees are 50 cents per ride for adults 19 to 64 and for youth 6 to 18; 25 cents for students with a valid school ID; and free for seniors 60 and older, children 5 and under with an accompanying parent and the disabled with valid ID. Monthly passes are available.
In addition to Paris Metro, ATCOG’s TRAX program offers on-demand pickup services in Paris at $1 per trip and a connection service to the Greyhound Bus station in Mount Pleasant for $3.
Four routes cover the city of Paris, allowing riders ample opportunities to get to work or to school, shop, pay bills and visit medical offices and facilities at no — or very low — cost. Buses ordinarily run from 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., with stops at every location timed about 30 minutes apart.
Paris Metro operates with a staff of five office workers, and nine drivers and they are currently looking to hire drivers
“In the last few months we have had several drivers retire and others have not come back to work yet because of the virus,” Record said.
While most mask regulations have been put aside for riders, drivers and staff, Paris Metro buses are still thoroughly sanitized every day, Monday through Friday, and the plastic contagion shields are still in place between drivers and passengers.
Recently, Record said, a $5,000 grant from Texas Veterans Commission has allowed Paris Metro the opportunity to provide up to 50 veterans in Paris a six month bus pass to ride the Paris Metro City bus. Each bus pass has a cost of $100.
“When a veteran provides us the documentation needed to receive a free pass we give them the pass to ride and submit paperwork to TVC for reimbursement,” Record said. “This is for the fixed route city bus line, not for the TRAX on demand service.”
Record said the office is getting a lot of calls from people asking about riding the buses, because of the rising cost of gasoline.
“With prices going up everywhere on everything,” she said. “It is cheaper to ride the bus than it is to operate their vehicles for some people.”
For more information on Paris Metro or other TRAX services in Lamar County, call 903-739-2444 or 844-437-7497. The office is at 240 10th St. SE.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.