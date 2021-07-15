Suspended Paris Police Department officer Leonardo Garcia, 35, of Honey Grove, pleaded guilty earlier today to a misdemeanor criminal mischief offense and received a two-year probated sentence in exchange for the dismissal of three other misdemeanor cases and a felony case involving a false report to Child Protective Service, District Attorney Gary Young said.
Garcia, who had been with the Paris Police Department since 2010, also surrendered his police officer’s license, agreed to release the police department from any potential litigation and agreed to reimburse the victim in full.
Police Chief Richard Salter had suspended Garcia from the department in May after he turned himself into police May 10 on several arrest warrants.
For further information, see the Sunday print edition of The Paris News.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.