BONHAM — As construction on Bois d’Arc Lake in Fannin County continues, construction on Lake Ralph Hall near Ladonia is about to get underway.
Both projects are the only new lake construction in Texas in about 35 years, and both are meant to help address water needs as the growing Dallas metroplex stretches further into Northeast Texas.
Larry Patterson, executive director for Upper Trinity Regional Water District, visited with Fannin County Commissioners on Tuesday to discuss Lake Ralph Hall. Plans call for construction to begin in June with possible wrap up by December 2025. The project’s permit allows construction through December 2026, Patterson said.
The $490 million project has been in the works for more than 15 years. The lake is expected to inundate about 7,600 acres along the North Sulphur River (similar in size to Grapevine Lake near Lewisville) but will yield about 30% more water because of the greater rainfall in the Sulphur River Basin, according to information provided on the Upper Trinity website at lakeralphhallinfo.com.
The Texas Water Board is expected to be a major supplier of low-interest funding. In early July 2019, the state board approved $45.5 million for Upper Trinity to continue land acquisition. It was the district’s second award since 2015 when the state approved $44.7 million for permitting, preliminary lake design and the first round of land acquisition. Funding comes from a $2 billion fund established by a 2013 Texas constitutional amendment to carry out the state’s long-range water plan.
Lake Ralph Hall construction will include a new bridge over the reservoir for Highway 34 and the relocation of Ladonia Fossil Park to below Leon Hurse Dam. The dam will be 2.3 miles long and is currently permitted to store 180,000 acre feet of water. Patterson said that number could change once the full surveys come in. The maximum height at the channel will 113 feet, Patterson said.
“To visualize this thing, it’s probably going to be about 60 feet high and 1,440 feet wide. All right, so we’re talking about five football fields and 60 feet tall,” he said. “There will be a runway on the top for maintenance access, but no access by the general public.”
The dam project is expected to take 47 months to complete, Patterson said.
Given the size of the project, once concern raised by Fannin County Judge Randy Moore was in regards to cemeteries. He asked that Patterson help create a file that pinpoints cemetery locations, which can be added to the county’s CAD, to help people identify where they are. Patterson said there is at least one cemetery that could require dike construction to protect it, unless the graves can be moved.
At the end of Patterson’s presentation, a Fannin County resident asked if Fannin County residents would benefit from the water as a drinking water source. Moore said more information on that will be available in the future.
Also as part of Tuesday’s agenda, commissioners approved the partial closure of CRs 3375, 3640 and 3645 and full closure of CRs 3605 and 3610. They also elected Commissioner Jerry Magness to serve on the the Lake Ralph Hall Zoning Committee. Magness was nominated by Moore, who serves on the Bois d’Arc Lake Zoning Committee.
Commissioners also approved the addition of Amendment Log to the Lake Zoning Regulations for Bois d’Arc Lake. Moore said the zoning manual required the log so any changes can be recorded. They also approved an amendment regarding the definition of an RV Park and the addition of what defines a recreational vehicle for the Bois d’Arc Lake Zoning Regulations. Moore said the issue was there was no definition. The amendment outlines occupancy times, hook-ups and more.
Also approved was a requirement for a special use permit for RV parks in commercial areas per a chart for Bois d’Arc Lake Zoning Regulations. The issue was an RV park could be put anywhere that’s zoned commercial without commissioner approval.
