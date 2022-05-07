Preliminary election results are in for races on the Reno City Council and Bogata City Council, as well as the North Lamar, Rivercrest, Detroit and Clarksville ISD boards of trustees.
In Reno, incumbents Brandon Thomas and Joey McCarthy each retained their seats on the city council with 86 and 79 votes respectively. There was a tie for the third open seat in the at-large election, with Ryan Skidmore and David Ervin each receiving 53 votes.
A special runoff election will need to be held to determine who will take the final open spot on the council.
On the North Lamar ISD Board of Trustees, voters had six at-large candidates with two openings. The top two vote getters were Russell Jackson, with 735 votes, and Bo Exum, who received 689 votes.
In Bogata, incumbent city councillor Bill Mellon was unseated by challenger Jacob Stinson for seat 3, with Stinson earning 89 votes to Mellon's 65.
For seat 5, challenger William Brown received more than 70% of the votes, defeating incumbent James Shoemaker, who earned roughly 29 percent of the votes.
On the Detroit ISD Board of Trustees, the top two vote-getters were Beverly Coleman and Casey Davis, each receiving roughly 30% of the votes. Coleman earned 147 votes, and Davis 149.
On the Clarksville ISD Board of Trustees, voters cast ballots to determine two full-term board members and one member who will serve a two-year term. Earning spots as full-term members of the board are Shannon Carson, who received 347 votes' and Heather Taylor, who received 221.
For the other seat, Clarksville voters elected Shuronda Moore-Turner, as she received 245 votes to challenger Clarretta Joyce-Gill's 113.
All results are technically unofficial until verified by the Texas Secretary of State's office.
Concerned about soil conditions surrounding underground fuel storage tanks at a former Shell station, Lamar County Commissioners’ Court on Monday again stalled on a contract to purchase about 7 acres at 2805 N. Main St. but were in agreement for the need of a roughly $4.5 million facility for a backup emergency operations center/ classroom, office space and storage facility.
