Julia Trigg Crawford with the City of Paris takes a picture of the women of the local group 19th Amendment: Hard Won, Not Done and supporters as they hold signs and dress in white to celebrate the upcoming 100th anniversary of the passage of the 19th Amendment. The women were attending a Paris City Council meeting where Mayor Pro Tem Paula Portugal read a proclamation to celebrate the anniversary.

 Klark Byrd/The Paris News

Tonight's celebration to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment has been canceled due to rain.

Ruth Ann Alsobrook, leader of the group 19th Amendment Hard Won Not Done,  said the event will be rescheduled for a later date.

When the event does happen, it will feature women in period costumes attendees are encouraged to wear white.

