Michael Lynn Julian, 78, surrounded by family, went to be with his Lord and Savior on May 31, 2022.
His celebration of life is set for 2 p.m. on June 4, 2022 at East Paris Baptist Church, under the direction of Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. With pastors, Dr. Danny Moody, Mike Fortenberry and Mike Messerli officiating. Burial will follow at Little Vine Cemetery in Globe.
Michael was born on Dec. 2, 1943 in Paris, Texas, to Charles Milton Julian and Mildred Brown Julian.
On July 27 1963 he married Karen Sciarro. During their 60 years of marriage he was a loving husband, father and Pop Pop to his family.
He worked as the Administrator of East Paris Baptist Church for 28 years, and was employed there at the time of his death.
Michael leaves to cherish his memories, his wife, Karen Julian; sister, Jacque Julian Simmons; daughters, Sherry Porter, Marcie Temple and Kristi Adams; grandchildren, Katy Fuller and husband, Patrick, Cody Porter and wife, Amy, Courtney Glover and husband, Ryan, Emily Temple, Grace Temple, Hilary Dozier and husband, Thomas, Ashleigh Harmon and husband, Coydean; great-grandchildren, Manning and Kimball Fuller, Brooks Glover, Brynleigh Harmon, Jax Michael Drew, Bentley and Cami Porter; along with a host of cherished loved ones and friends.
The family of Michael would like to express their sincere thanks and gratitude to the East Paris Baptist Church family, and many wonderful friends for all the prayers and love shown for this kind, loving, cherished man we will miss so dearly.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Little Vine Cemetery Association in c/o Jim Lassiter 725 42nd SE St. Paris, TX 75462.
