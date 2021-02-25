A boil notice for Paris put in place Tuesday has been lifted this morning, according to a press release.
The notice had been issued due to a violation in minimum quality standards from the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, which requires water suppliers to shut down until water tests show that the supply is back in compliance.
A press release from Director of Utilities Doug Harris read:
"The public water system has taken the necessary corrective actions to restore the quality of the water distributed by this public water system used for drinking water or human consumption purposes and has provided TCEQ with laboratory test results that indicate that the water no longer requires boiling prior to use as of February 25, 2021.
If you have questions regarding this matter, you may contact either Doug Harris, Director of Utilities, or Danny Rowell, Water Treatment Superintendent, at 903-784-2464."
